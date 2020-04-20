Expensive Market, What To Buy? Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ), First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

The shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 02, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $21 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on May 02, 2018. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wedbush in its report released on January 04, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Barclays was of a view that UMPQ is Equal Weight in its latest report on January 02, 2018. Keefe Bruyette thinks that UMPQ is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.58.

The shares of the company added by 8.34% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.60 while ending the day at $11.04. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a 40.84% incline from the average session volume which is 2.18 million shares. UMPQ had ended its last session trading at $10.19. Umpqua Holdings Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.51 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.88, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.69, with a beta of 1.21. UMPQ 52-week low price stands at $9.05 while its 52-week high price is $18.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.53%. Umpqua Holdings Corporation has the potential to record 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is now rated as Buy. BofA/Merrill also rated FRC as Upgrade on April 01, 2020, with its price target of $104 suggesting that FRC could surge by 1.51% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $95.19/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.07% to reach $101.55/share. It started the day trading at $101.10 and traded between $97.70 and $100.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FRC’s 50-day SMA is 97.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 102.24. The stock has a high of $122.34 for the year while the low is $70.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -35.35%, as 6.15M UMPQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.62% of First Republic Bank shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.47, while the P/B ratio is 1.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FRC shares, increasing its portfolio by 30.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 4,462,054 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,881,851 shares of FRC, with a total valuation of $1,553,598,700. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more FRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $931,998,807 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its First Republic Bank shares by 0.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,554,046 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -9,718 shares of First Republic Bank which are valued at $786,106,905. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its First Republic Bank shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 72,013 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,109,184 shares and is now valued at $667,223,660. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of First Republic Bank stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.