Expensive Market, What To Buy? HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC), Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

The shares of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $41 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HollyFrontier Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Neutral the HFC stock while also putting a $36 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $53. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on February 21, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 52. Barclays was of a view that HFC is Equal Weight in its latest report on January 14, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that HFC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.56.

The shares of the company added by 17.12% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $23.56 while ending the day at $27.02. During the trading session, a total of 2.16 million shares were traded which represents a 34.01% incline from the average session volume which is 3.28 million shares. HFC had ended its last session trading at $23.07. HollyFrontier Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 HFC 52-week low price stands at $18.48 while its 52-week high price is $58.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.48 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The HollyFrontier Corporation generated 885.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.5%. HollyFrontier Corporation has the potential to record 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.80% to reach $13.66/share. It started the day trading at $7.76 and traded between $7.285 and $7.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PVG’s 50-day SMA is 7.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.17. The stock has a high of $13.83 for the year while the low is $4.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.56%, as 10.22M HFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.53% of Pretium Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 33.23, while the P/B ratio is 1.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.52% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.66% of Pretium Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.