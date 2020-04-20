Expensive Market, What To Buy? Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

The shares of Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Argus in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Expedia Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Sell the EXPE stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $130. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on February 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 155. Goldman was of a view that EXPE is Neutral in its latest report on January 30, 2020. Consumer Edge Research thinks that EXPE is worth Equal Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $100.46. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.64.

The shares of the company added by 8.59% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $61.015 while ending the day at $63.22. During the trading session, a total of 4.51 million shares were traded which represents a -5.09% decline from the average session volume which is 4.29 million shares. EXPE had ended its last session trading at $58.22. Expedia Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $9.21 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.33, with a beta of 1.43. Expedia Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 EXPE 52-week low price stands at $40.76 while its 52-week high price is $144.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.89 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Expedia Group Inc. generated 4.09 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 164.04%. Expedia Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.42/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.17% to reach $11.88/share. It started the day trading at $5.74 and traded between $5.51 and $5.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TV’s 50-day SMA is 7.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.70. The stock has a high of $12.60 for the year while the low is $4.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.38%, as 1.96M EXPE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.32% of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.72, while the P/B ratio is 0.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more TV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -3,395,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 66,852,520 shares of TV, with a total valuation of $387,744,616. Harris Associates LP meanwhile bought more TV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $377,372,522 worth of shares.

Similarly, FPR Partners LLC increased its Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares by 0.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 39,326,309 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 162,627 shares of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. which are valued at $228,092,592. Following these latest developments, around 27.70% of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.