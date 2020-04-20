Analysts Turn Mixed On WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW), Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

The shares of WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $24 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WW International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Neutral the WW stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on March 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. DA Davidson was of a view that WW is Buy in its latest report on February 26, 2020. DA Davidson thinks that WW is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 21, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 56.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $30.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 103.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.39.

The shares of the company added by 8.17% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $19.1494 while ending the day at $19.85. During the trading session, a total of 1.64 million shares were traded which represents a 19.42% incline from the average session volume which is 2.04 million shares. WW had ended its last session trading at $18.35. WW 52-week low price stands at $9.75 while its 52-week high price is $47.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The WW International Inc. generated 182.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 138.1%. WW International Inc. has the potential to record 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.43/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.97% to reach $3.30/share. It started the day trading at $4.67 and traded between $4.29 and $4.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RRC’s 50-day SMA is 2.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.96. The stock has a high of $10.52 for the year while the low is $1.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 93.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.05%, as 80.67M WW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 36.36% of Range Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.65% over the past 90 days while it gained 29.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SailingStone Capital Partners LLC sold more RRC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SailingStone Capital Partners LLC selling -1,464,349 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,755,291 shares of RRC, with a total valuation of $65,562,063. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $59,894,182 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Range Resources Corporation shares by 1.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 25,268,519 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -256,041 shares of Range Resources Corporation which are valued at $57,612,223. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Range Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,656,056 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 24,054,685 shares and is now valued at $54,844,682. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Range Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.