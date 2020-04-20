Analysts Turn Mixed On UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI), Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

The shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on April 05, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of UGI Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2019, to Buy the UGI stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $63. BofA/Merrill was of a view that UGI is Neutral in its latest report on October 29, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that UGI is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $41.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.67.

The shares of the company added by 7.77% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $26.82 while ending the day at $28.16. During the trading session, a total of 1.28 million shares were traded which represents a 30.74% incline from the average session volume which is 1.85 million shares. UGI had ended its last session trading at $26.13. UGI Corporation currently has a market cap of $6.14 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.17, with a beta of 0.90. UGI Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 UGI 52-week low price stands at $21.75 while its 52-week high price is $55.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The UGI Corporation generated 429.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.22%. UGI Corporation has the potential to record 2.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on August 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.83% to reach $20.67/share. It started the day trading at $7.59 and traded between $7.28 and $7.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SGMO’s 50-day SMA is 7.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.14. The stock has a high of $13.33 for the year while the low is $4.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.06%, as 16.56M UGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.38% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SGMO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -33,204 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,529,896 shares of SGMO, with a total valuation of $54,335,438. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SGMO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $52,757,104 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares by 28.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,746,382 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,136,700 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $49,344,453. In the same vein, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. decreased its Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 588,494 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,487,017 shares and is now valued at $47,692,298. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.