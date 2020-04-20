Analysts Turn Mixed On Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR), Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)

The shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 11, 2020, to Buy the SPR stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2020. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $64. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that SPR is Hold in its latest report on January 17, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that SPR is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $29.81. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.46.

The shares of the company added by 18.60% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $20.90 while ending the day at $22.64. During the trading session, a total of 6.63 million shares were traded which represents a -153.15% decline from the average session volume which is 2.62 million shares. SPR had ended its last session trading at $19.09. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.6 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.48, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 11.21, with a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.72, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 SPR 52-week low price stands at $13.69 while its 52-week high price is $92.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.79 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. generated 2.35 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -112.66%. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on February 03, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.97% to reach $2.88/share. It started the day trading at $0.7497 and traded between $0.705 and $0.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DYNT’s 50-day SMA is 1.0998 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1009. The stock has a high of $3.70 for the year while the low is $0.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 162697.4 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -37.31%, as 101,995 SPR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.38% of Dynatronics Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.10% over the last six months.

First Light Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more DYNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $108,902 worth of shares.

Similarly, Perritt Capital Management, Inc. decreased its Dynatronics Corporation shares by 60.23% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 70,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -106,000 shares of Dynatronics Corporation which are valued at $60,480. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Dynatronics Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 20,600 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 50,100 shares and is now valued at $43,286. Following these latest developments, around 16.70% of Dynatronics Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.