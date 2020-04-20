Analysts Turn Mixed On MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

The shares of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $18 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MPLX LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Overweight the MPLX stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $20. BofA/Merrill was of a view that MPLX is Neutral in its latest report on March 11, 2020. JP Morgan thinks that MPLX is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 25, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 104.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.44.

The shares of the company added by 11.42% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.74 while ending the day at $14.05. During the trading session, a total of 7.83 million shares were traded which represents a -38.64% decline from the average session volume which is 5.65 million shares. MPLX had ended its last session trading at $12.61. MPLX LP currently has a market cap of $15.32 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.91, with a beta of 1.55. MPLX LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 MPLX 52-week low price stands at $6.87 while its 52-week high price is $33.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.55 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The MPLX LP generated 15.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.91%. MPLX LP has the potential to record 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on February 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. BMO Capital Markets also rated BEN as Upgrade on February 20, 2020, with its price target of $24 suggesting that BEN could surge by 1.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.42/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.97% to reach $16.67/share. It started the day trading at $16.46 and traded between $15.78 and $16.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BEN’s 50-day SMA is 20.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.21. The stock has a high of $35.80 for the year while the low is $14.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 31.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.82%, as 28.76M MPLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.66% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.50, while the P/B ratio is 0.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.98M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BEN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -172,237 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,618,105 shares of BEN, with a total valuation of $594,466,172. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more BEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $408,553,475 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Franklin Resources Inc. shares by 1.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,160,231 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 259,926 shares of Franklin Resources Inc. which are valued at $269,714,255. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Franklin Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 658,079 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,820,915 shares and is now valued at $264,051,071. Following these latest developments, around 21.50% of Franklin Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.