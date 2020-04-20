Analysts Turn Mixed On Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL), The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

The shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $5 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on May 01, 2019, to Outperform the LL stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2019. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $10. Wedbush was of a view that LL is Neutral in its latest report on October 31, 2018. Oppenheimer thinks that LL is worth Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.27.

The shares of the company added by 7.06% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.275 while ending the day at $5.46. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a 46.61% incline from the average session volume which is 2.13 million shares. LL had ended its last session trading at $5.10. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $163.25 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.65, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.55, with a beta of 1.91. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 LL 52-week low price stands at $3.77 while its 52-week high price is $14.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. generated 8.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 130.36%. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) is now rated as Overweight. B. Riley FBR also rated PGR as Downgrade on March 11, 2020, with its price target of $83 suggesting that PGR could surge by 2.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $79.09/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.31% to reach $84.88/share. It started the day trading at $82.91 and traded between $79.2607 and $82.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PGR’s 50-day SMA is 77.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 75.98. The stock has a high of $84.20 for the year while the low is $62.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.51%, as 4.93M LL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.84% of The Progressive Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.28, while the P/B ratio is 3.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.62%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.36% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PGR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -768,264 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,811,524 shares of PGR, with a total valuation of $3,456,562,932. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more PGR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,277,972,270 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its The Progressive Corporation shares by 3.39% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 30,103,797 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,056,396 shares of The Progressive Corporation which are valued at $2,222,864,370. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its The Progressive Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 89,212 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 26,076,740 shares and is now valued at $1,925,506,482. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of The Progressive Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.