Analysts Turn Mixed On Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC), Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN)

The shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $30 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lincoln National Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Sector Perform the LNC stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $36. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 73. Goldman was of a view that LNC is Buy in its latest report on June 25, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that LNC is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 63.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $45.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.18.

The shares of the company added by 7.35% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $28.82 while ending the day at $29.66. During the trading session, a total of 3.16 million shares were traded which represents a -6.55% decline from the average session volume which is 2.97 million shares. LNC had ended its last session trading at $27.63. Lincoln National Corporation currently has a market cap of $6.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.91, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.70, with a beta of 2.10. LNC 52-week low price stands at $16.11 while its 52-week high price is $67.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.41 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.2%. Lincoln National Corporation has the potential to record 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $91. Gordon Haskett also rated ETN as Upgrade on April 03, 2020, with its price target of $92 suggesting that ETN could surge by 11.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $75.82/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.54% to reach $89.90/share. It started the day trading at $80.88 and traded between $78.12 and $79.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ETN’s 50-day SMA is 86.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 86.54. The stock has a high of $105.78 for the year while the low is $56.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.13%, as 6.19M LNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.52% of Eaton Corporation plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.09, while the P/B ratio is 2.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ETN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -724,605 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,340,288 shares of ETN, with a total valuation of $2,512,516,975. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more ETN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,656,684,479 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Eaton Corporation plc shares by 0.40% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 18,267,712 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -73,466 shares of Eaton Corporation plc which are valued at $1,419,218,545. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … decreased its Eaton Corporation plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 380,762 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,624,069 shares and is now valued at $1,213,833,921. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Eaton Corporation plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.