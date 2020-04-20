Analysts Turn Mixed On Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR), Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

The shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $7.50 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ladder Capital Corp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Buy the LADR stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on December 02, 2019. Raymond James was of a view that LADR is Strong Buy in its latest report on March 27, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that LADR is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 170.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.13.

The shares of the company added by 12.36% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.6301 while ending the day at $7.18. During the trading session, a total of 3.12 million shares were traded which represents a -16.24% decline from the average session volume which is 2.68 million shares. LADR had ended its last session trading at $6.39. Ladder Capital Corp currently has a market cap of $932.47 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.22, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.24, with a beta of 2.16. LADR 52-week low price stands at $2.65 while its 52-week high price is $18.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 24.32%. Ladder Capital Corp has the potential to record 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on January 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.27/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.20% to reach $22.94/share. It started the day trading at $19.15 and traded between $17.85 and $18.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OZK’s 50-day SMA is 22.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.00. The stock has a high of $34.34 for the year while the low is $14.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.77%, as 7.41M LADR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.20% of Bank OZK shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.56, while the P/B ratio is 0.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more OZK shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 1,055,419 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,019,642 shares of OZK, with a total valuation of $234,128,021. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more OZK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $185,735,379 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Bank OZK shares by 2.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,252,104 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 204,737 shares of Bank OZK which are valued at $171,210,137. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Bank OZK shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 385,787 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,666,740 shares and is now valued at $94,634,558. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Bank OZK stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.