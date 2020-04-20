Analysts Turn Mixed On Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED), The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

The shares of Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $46 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Globus Medical Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Buy the GMED stock while also putting a $67 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $63. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on August 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 56. Wells Fargo was of a view that GMED is Market Perform in its latest report on May 24, 2019. Needham thinks that GMED is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 52.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $59.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.08.

The shares of the company added by 6.43% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $45.19 while ending the day at $47.16. During the trading session, a total of 1.18 million shares were traded which represents a -26.79% decline from the average session volume which is 928230.0 shares. GMED had ended its last session trading at $44.31. Globus Medical Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.95, with a beta of 0.97. Globus Medical Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.40 GMED 52-week low price stands at $33.41 while its 52-week high price is $60.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.49 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Globus Medical Inc. generated 195.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.53%. Globus Medical Inc. has the potential to record 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.18/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.91% to reach $21.25/share. It started the day trading at $19.98 and traded between $19.60 and $19.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WU’s 50-day SMA is 22.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.76. The stock has a high of $28.44 for the year while the low is $17.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 54.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.23%, as 51.79M GMED shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.67% of The Western Union Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more WU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,029,222 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 51,818,452 shares of WU, with a total valuation of $939,468,535. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $838,525,590 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its The Western Union Company shares by 17.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 30,224,090 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -6,271,534 shares of The Western Union Company which are valued at $547,962,752. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its The Western Union Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,535,933 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 28,969,528 shares and is now valued at $525,217,543. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of The Western Union Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.