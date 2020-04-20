Analysts Turn Mixed On FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT), Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

The shares of FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $225 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FleetCor Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2020, to Market Perform the FLT stock while also putting a $360 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that FLT is Sector Perform in its latest report on October 07, 2019. Raymond James thinks that FLT is worth Mkt Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.72.

The shares of the company added by 6.86% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $216.395 while ending the day at $223.59. During the trading session, a total of 1.46 million shares were traded which represents a -17.58% decline from the average session volume which is 1.24 million shares. FLT had ended its last session trading at $209.24. FleetCor Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $19.3 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.51, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.75, with a beta of 1.38. FleetCor Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 FLT 52-week low price stands at $168.51 while its 52-week high price is $329.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The FleetCor Technologies Inc. generated 1.68 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.51%. FleetCor Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.53/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.19% to reach $7.15/share. It started the day trading at $4.805 and traded between $4.605 and $4.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MFGP’s 50-day SMA is 7.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.56. The stock has a high of $27.25 for the year while the low is $3.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 584849.14 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 66.05%, as 971,142 FLT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.18% of Micro Focus International plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.21, while the P/B ratio is 0.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more MFGP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -970,517 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,674,948 shares of MFGP, with a total valuation of $175,801,986. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more MFGP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,904,630 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its Micro Focus International plc shares by 63.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,983,967 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 767,356 shares of Micro Focus International plc which are valued at $10,058,713. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Micro Focus International plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 136,957 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,543,974 shares and is now valued at $7,827,948.