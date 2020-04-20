Analysts Turn Mixed On ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON)

The shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ArcelorMittal, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on November 11, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that MT is Outperform in its latest report on September 03, 2019. Goldman thinks that MT is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.60.

The shares of the company added by 6.59% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.39 while ending the day at $9.70. During the trading session, a total of 2.7 million shares were traded which represents a 33.6% incline from the average session volume which is 4.07 million shares. MT had ended its last session trading at $9.10. ArcelorMittal debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.37, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 MT 52-week low price stands at $6.64 while its 52-week high price is $24.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ArcelorMittal generated 5.0 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 340.91%. ArcelorMittal has the potential to record -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rodman & Renshaw published a research note on April 06, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. It started the day trading at $0.223 and traded between $0.1965 and $0.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SCON’s 50-day SMA is 0.1950 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3900. The stock has a high of $1.86 for the year while the low is $0.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 197474.71 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 70.00%, as 335,707 MT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.44% of Superconductor Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The UBS Securities LLC bought more SCON shares, increasing its portfolio by 6,686.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The UBS Securities LLC purchasing 76,359 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 77,501 shares of SCON, with a total valuation of $16,663. Virtu Financial BD LLC meanwhile bought more SCON shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,684 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.02% of Superconductor Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.