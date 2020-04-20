Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC), Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN)

The shares of TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TPI Composites Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on April 06, 2020, to Overweight the TPIC stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on March 03, 2020. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $28. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on February 11, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. ROTH Capital was of a view that TPIC is Neutral in its latest report on November 08, 2019. The Benchmark Company thinks that TPIC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $25.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.09.

The shares of the company added by 10.63% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $14.24 while ending the day at $14.88. During the trading session, a total of 1.94 million shares were traded which represents a -197.03% decline from the average session volume which is 652550.0 shares. TPIC had ended its last session trading at $13.45. TPI Composites Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 TPIC 52-week low price stands at $9.19 while its 52-week high price is $31.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TPI Composites Inc. generated 71.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1650.0%. TPI Composites Inc. has the potential to record 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on January 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.36/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.71% to reach $30.70/share. It started the day trading at $25.89 and traded between $25.00 and $25.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RXN’s 50-day SMA is 27.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.93. The stock has a high of $35.64 for the year while the low is $18.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.13%, as 2.96M TPIC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.45% of Rexnord Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.93, while the P/B ratio is 2.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Janus Capital Management LLC bought more RXN shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Janus Capital Management LLC purchasing 1,170,586 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,865,183 shares of RXN, with a total valuation of $359,663,699. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RXN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $218,468,410 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Rexnord Corporation shares by 6.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,256,413 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 447,697 shares of Rexnord Corporation which are valued at $164,502,883. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Rexnord Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 329,956 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,096,572 shares and is now valued at $160,879,287. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Rexnord Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.