Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX), Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

The shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on December 02, 2019. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 175.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.48.

The shares of the company added by 8.16% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.41 while ending the day at $6.76. During the trading session, a total of 2.03 million shares were traded which represents a -18.18% decline from the average session volume which is 1.72 million shares. TRTX had ended its last session trading at $6.25. TRTX 52-week low price stands at $2.45 while its 52-week high price is $21.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.44%. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $39. Needham also rated G as Reiterated on August 08, 2019, with its price target of $48 suggesting that G could surge by 32.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.97% to reach $45.60/share. It started the day trading at $31.14 and traded between $29.91 and $30.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that G’s 50-day SMA is 34.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.94. The stock has a high of $45.20 for the year while the low is $19.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.74%, as 1.95M TRTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.19% of Genpact Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.74, while the P/B ratio is 3.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more G shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -93,648 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,755,185 shares of G, with a total valuation of $664,451,402. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more G shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $487,566,620 worth of shares.

Similarly, Brown Advisory LLC increased its Genpact Limited shares by 2.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,018,119 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 379,999 shares of Genpact Limited which are valued at $409,329,075. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Genpact Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,630,013 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,548,207 shares and is now valued at $278,807,644. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Genpact Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.