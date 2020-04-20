Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

The shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Alembic Global Advisors in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $33 price target. Alembic Global Advisors wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Textron Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Equal Weight the TXT stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 22, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that TXT is Neutral in its latest report on April 01, 2019. Susquehanna thinks that TXT is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 52.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.64.

The shares of the company added by 12.21% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $26.02 while ending the day at $27.75. During the trading session, a total of 2.38 million shares were traded which represents a -3.08% decline from the average session volume which is 2.31 million shares. TXT had ended its last session trading at $24.73. Textron Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.61 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.92, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.67, with a beta of 1.76. Textron Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 TXT 52-week low price stands at $20.26 while its 52-week high price is $58.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Textron Inc. generated 1.36 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 31.53%. Textron Inc. has the potential to record 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.15% to reach $29.00/share. It started the day trading at $24.99 and traded between $23.69 and $24.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NUS’s 50-day SMA is 24.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.68. The stock has a high of $64.90 for the year while the low is $12.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -44.13%, as 1.90M TXT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.73% of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.01, while the P/B ratio is 1.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NUS shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 338,361 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,182,862 shares of NUS, with a total valuation of $135,095,535. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $129,230,667 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. shares by 2.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,189,564 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 90,653 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. which are valued at $69,691,973. In the same vein, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 334,601 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,027,192 shares and is now valued at $44,294,145. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.