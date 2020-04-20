Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM), Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

The shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on September 17, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $22 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Select Medical Holdings Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JMP Securities advised investors in its research note published on May 17, 2019, to Mkt Outperform the SEM stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on December 14, 2018. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on October 16, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. JMP Securities was of a view that SEM is Mkt Perform in its latest report on February 27, 2018. Wells Fargo thinks that SEM is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $29.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.48.

The shares of the company added by 7.28% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.60 while ending the day at $16.65. During the trading session, a total of 1.28 million shares were traded which represents a -8.24% decline from the average session volume which is 1.18 million shares. SEM had ended its last session trading at $15.52. Select Medical Holdings Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.18 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.10, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.13, with a beta of 1.46. Select Medical Holdings Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 SEM 52-week low price stands at $10.00 while its 52-week high price is $28.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Select Medical Holdings Corporation generated 335.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.9%. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has the potential to record 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Atlantic Equities published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $158. Daiwa Securities also rated HON as Upgrade on March 23, 2020, with its price target of $129 suggesting that HON could surge by 9.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $132.33/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.53% to reach $153.65/share. It started the day trading at $140.20 and traded between $135.67 and $138.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HON’s 50-day SMA is 150.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 166.68. The stock has a high of $184.06 for the year while the low is $101.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.38%, as 7.57M SEM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.07% of Honeywell International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.23, while the P/B ratio is 5.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HON shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -430,764 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 52,431,996 shares of HON, with a total valuation of $7,014,876,745. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more HON shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,205,198,443 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Honeywell International Inc. shares by 2.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 29,784,808 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 699,644 shares of Honeywell International Inc. which are valued at $3,984,909,462. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Honeywell International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 498,982 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 22,634,291 shares and is now valued at $3,028,241,793. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Honeywell International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.