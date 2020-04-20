Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

The shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $210 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lululemon Athletica Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Outperform the LULU stock while also putting a $230 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on March 23, 2020. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $200. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on March 20, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 190. Deutsche Bank was of a view that LULU is Hold in its latest report on March 13, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that LULU is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 21 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $224.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 75.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.25.

The shares of the company added by 7.97% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $213.52 while ending the day at $225.86. During the trading session, a total of 3.54 million shares were traded which represents a -70.13% decline from the average session volume which is 2.08 million shares. LULU had ended its last session trading at $209.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. currently has a market cap of $29.22 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 45.80, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.88, with a beta of 0.91. Lululemon Athletica Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 LULU 52-week low price stands at $128.85 while its 52-week high price is $266.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lululemon Athletica Inc. generated 1.09 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 67.54%. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has the potential to record 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) is now rated as Hold. Robert W. Baird also rated EFX as Downgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $131 suggesting that EFX could surge by 10.51% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $122.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.89% to reach $143.00/share. It started the day trading at $128.12 and traded between $124.19 and $127.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EFX’s 50-day SMA is 136.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 140.31. The stock has a high of $164.77 for the year while the low is $103.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -37.76%, as 2.12M LULU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.74% of Equifax Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more EFX shares, increasing its portfolio by 36.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 3,669,960 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,776,594 shares of EFX, with a total valuation of $1,645,614,153. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EFX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,546,652,098 worth of shares.

Similarly, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Equifax Inc. shares by 8.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,558,380 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 837,926 shares of Equifax Inc. which are valued at $1,261,198,491. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Equifax Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,017,180 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,438,020 shares and is now valued at $1,127,371,489. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Equifax Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.