Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Lilis Energy Inc. (AMEX:LLEX), Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN)

The shares of Lilis Energy Inc. (AMEX:LLEX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on January 22, 2020. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lilis Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Seaport Global Securities Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2019. Stephens was of a view that LLEX is Equal-Weight in its latest report on March 29, 2019. Northland Capital thinks that LLEX is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.87.

The shares of the company added by 6.83% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.17 while ending the day at $0.18. During the trading session, a total of 6.85 million shares were traded which represents a -147.15% decline from the average session volume which is 2.77 million shares. LLEX had ended its last session trading at $0.17. LLEX 52-week low price stands at $0.13 while its 52-week high price is $1.31.

The Lilis Energy Inc. generated 4.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. Lilis Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Stephens also rated DENN as Resumed on March 10, 2020, with its price target of $19 suggesting that DENN could surge by 47.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.09/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.18% to reach $17.93/share. It started the day trading at $9.97 and traded between $9.34 and $9.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DENN’s 50-day SMA is 13.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.34. The stock has a high of $23.88 for the year while the low is $4.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -32.94%, as 2.04M LLEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.80% of Denny’s Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 902.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more DENN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -272,193 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,129,147 shares of DENN, with a total valuation of $47,071,849. Wells Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more DENN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,702,651 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Denny’s Corporation shares by 1.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,884,305 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 51,364 shares of Denny’s Corporation which are valued at $29,831,462. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Denny’s Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 531,811 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,099,600 shares and is now valued at $23,804,928. Following these latest developments, around 3.20% of Denny’s Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.