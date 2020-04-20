Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC), Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

The shares of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Honda Motor Co. Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 23, 2020. UBS was of a view that HMC is Neutral in its latest report on June 19, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that HMC is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $28.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.92.

The shares of the company added by 7.71% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $22.35 while ending the day at $22.63. During the trading session, a total of 1.09 million shares were traded which represents a -7.92% decline from the average session volume which is 1.01 million shares. HMC had ended its last session trading at $21.01. Honda Motor Co. Ltd. currently has a market cap of $43.15 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.83, with a beta of 0.89. Honda Motor Co. Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.92, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 HMC 52-week low price stands at $19.38 while its 52-week high price is $29.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Honda Motor Co. Ltd. generated 22.46 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 111.48%. Honda Motor Co. Ltd. has the potential to record 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is now rated as Peer Perform. Wells Fargo also rated MAR as Upgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $85 suggesting that MAR could surge by 14.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $80.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.81% to reach $99.05/share. It started the day trading at $85.63 and traded between $82.29 and $84.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAR’s 50-day SMA is 102.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 127.01. The stock has a high of $153.39 for the year while the low is $46.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.16%, as 12.73M HMC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.74% of Marriott International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.20, while the P/B ratio is 39.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MAR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -92,004 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,931,497 shares of MAR, with a total valuation of $1,491,075,291. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more MAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,175,868,667 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Marriott International Inc. shares by 0.83% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,561,933 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -96,423 shares of Marriott International Inc. which are valued at $864,948,208. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Marriott International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 41,783 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,433,856 shares and is now valued at $855,366,767. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Marriott International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.