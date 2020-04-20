Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT), Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD)

The shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2020, to Neutral the AIMT stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $81. The stock was given Neutral rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on December 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. Credit Suisse was of a view that AIMT is Neutral in its latest report on December 13, 2019. ROTH Capital thinks that AIMT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.31.

The shares of the company added by 6.56% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.39 while ending the day at $16.24. During the trading session, a total of 1.05 million shares were traded which represents a 43.15% incline from the average session volume which is 1.85 million shares. AIMT had ended its last session trading at $15.24. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 AIMT 52-week low price stands at $10.09 while its 52-week high price is $37.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. generated 79.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.92%. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Bernstein published a research note on April 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $262. Wells Fargo also rated APD as Upgrade on March 11, 2020, with its price target of $265 suggesting that APD could surge by 9.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $212.88/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.05% to reach $243.52/share. It started the day trading at $223.84 and traded between $214.61 and $221.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APD’s 50-day SMA is 218.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 225.00. The stock has a high of $257.01 for the year while the low is $167.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.21%, as 2.52M AIMT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.15% of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.99, while the P/B ratio is 4.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.05% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more APD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 57,329 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,580,872 shares of APD, with a total valuation of $3,908,537,860. State Farm Investment Management … meanwhile sold more APD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,797,793,643 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Air Products and Chemicals Inc. shares by 0.92% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,883,948 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -101,535 shares of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. which are valued at $2,172,544,860. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Air Products and Chemicals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 12,722 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,160,769 shares and is now valued at $2,028,191,100. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.