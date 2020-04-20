2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION), Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

The shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zions Bancorporation National Association, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on February 10, 2020, to Sector Perform the ZION stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on January 28, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $48. BofA/Merrill was of a view that ZION is Neutral in its latest report on January 22, 2020. Robert W. Baird thinks that ZION is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 17 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $34.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.96.

The shares of the company added by 7.94% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $27.82 while ending the day at $29.08. During the trading session, a total of 3.75 million shares were traded which represents a 4.55% incline from the average session volume which is 3.93 million shares. ZION had ended its last session trading at $26.94. Zions Bancorporation National Association currently has a market cap of $4.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.59, with a beta of 1.65. ZION 52-week low price stands at $23.58 while its 52-week high price is $52.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.77%. Zions Bancorporation National Association has the potential to record 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. Goldman also rated NTR as Upgrade on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $45 suggesting that NTR could surge by 38.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.15/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.86% to reach $58.28/share. It started the day trading at $36.30 and traded between $35.00 and $35.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NTR’s 50-day SMA is 35.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.74. The stock has a high of $55.34 for the year while the low is $23.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.01%, as 3.36M ZION shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.59% of Nutrien Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.06, while the P/B ratio is 0.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.61% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 54.60% of Nutrien Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.