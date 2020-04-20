2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS), Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

The shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $9 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on June 21, 2019, to Buy the SEAS stock while also putting a $39 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on March 28, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $34. Wells Fargo was of a view that SEAS is Outperform in its latest report on January 17, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that SEAS is worth Overweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.54.

The shares of the company added by 17.21% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.76 while ending the day at $10.83. During the trading session, a total of 3.65 million shares were traded which represents a -75.44% decline from the average session volume which is 2.08 million shares. SEAS had ended its last session trading at $9.24. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. currently has a market cap of $959.65 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.57, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.42, with a beta of 1.87. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 SEAS 52-week low price stands at $6.75 while its 52-week high price is $36.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. generated 39.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 540.0%. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. has the potential to record 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) is now rated as Underperform. Credit Suisse also rated AGI as Downgrade on January 16, 2020, with its price target of $7.50 suggesting that AGI could surge by 29.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.76% to reach $9.01/share. It started the day trading at $6.64 and traded between $6.21 and $6.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGI’s 50-day SMA is 5.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.02. The stock has a high of $7.78 for the year while the low is $3.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -54.84%, as 3.16M SEAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.81% of Alamos Gold Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.58, while the P/B ratio is 0.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.63%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.13% over the past 90 days while it gained 26.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more AGI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 1,443,080 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 44,663,328 shares of AGI, with a total valuation of $223,316,640. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more AGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $62,423,965 worth of shares.

Similarly, Beutel, Goodman & Co. Ltd. increased its Alamos Gold Inc. shares by 20.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,416,640 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,936,130 shares of Alamos Gold Inc. which are valued at $57,083,200. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Alamos Gold Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 152,256 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,556,028 shares and is now valued at $52,780,140. Following these latest developments, around 0.24% of Alamos Gold Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.