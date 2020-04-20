2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT), Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

The shares of Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $10 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Redwood Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $17.50. JMP Securities was of a view that RWT is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on March 04, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that RWT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.93.

The shares of the company added by 10.41% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.25 while ending the day at $3.50. During the trading session, a total of 7.08 million shares were traded which represents a -81.12% decline from the average session volume which is 3.91 million shares. RWT had ended its last session trading at $3.17. Redwood Trust Inc. currently has a market cap of $438.1 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.97, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.25, with a beta of 1.20. RWT 52-week low price stands at $2.14 while its 52-week high price is $18.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.0%. Redwood Trust Inc. has the potential to record 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) is now rated as Neutral. Deutsche Bank also rated SPG as Upgrade on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $120 suggesting that SPG could surge by 45.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $53.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.69% to reach $102.67/share. It started the day trading at $61.39 and traded between $55.51 and $56.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPG’s 50-day SMA is 93.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 136.64. The stock has a high of $180.06 for the year while the low is $42.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.18%, as 14.62M RWT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.83% of Simon Property Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.24, while the P/B ratio is 6.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SPG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -18,309 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 39,712,149 shares of SPG, with a total valuation of $2,178,608,494. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more SPG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,118,885,884 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Simon Property Group Inc. shares by 1.14% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 20,339,636 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -234,274 shares of Simon Property Group Inc. which are valued at $1,115,832,431. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Simon Property Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 693,454 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 19,711,586 shares and is now valued at $1,081,377,608. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Simon Property Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.