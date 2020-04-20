2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN), Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

The shares of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $13 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of First Horizon National Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Outperform the FHN stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2019. The stock was given Mkt Perform rating by Keefe Bruyette in its report released on October 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17.50. Raymond James was of a view that FHN is Outperform in its latest report on August 29, 2019. UBS thinks that FHN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.35.

The shares of the company added by 11.25% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.59 while ending the day at $8.01. During the trading session, a total of 5.88 million shares were traded which represents a 16.41% incline from the average session volume which is 7.03 million shares. FHN had ended its last session trading at $7.20. First Horizon National Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.69 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.61, with a beta of 1.55. FHN 52-week low price stands at $6.27 while its 52-week high price is $17.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.53%. First Horizon National Corporation has the potential to record 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $67. Even though the stock has been trading at $63.77/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.85% to reach $68.53/share. It started the day trading at $67.55 and traded between $65.70 and $67.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PAYX’s 50-day SMA is 72.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 81.37. The stock has a high of $90.54 for the year while the low is $47.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.14%, as 6.94M FHN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.17% of Paychex Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.02, while the P/B ratio is 8.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PAYX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 269,149 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,441,878 shares of PAYX, with a total valuation of $1,663,722,964. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PAYX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,538,717,094 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Paychex Inc. shares by 0.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,298,785 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 117,610 shares of Paychex Inc. which are valued at $899,679,552. In the same vein, Managed Account Advisors LLC increased its Paychex Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 210,179 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,102,249 shares and is now valued at $446,873,507. Following these latest developments, around 10.60% of Paychex Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.