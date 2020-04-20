2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ), Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

The shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Canadian Natural Resources Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from National Bank Financial Markets when it published its report on October 02, 2019. Goldman was of a view that CNQ is Neutral in its latest report on July 22, 2019. Edward Jones thinks that CNQ is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 99.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.19.

The shares of the company added by 12.07% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.94 while ending the day at $13.37. During the trading session, a total of 7.75 million shares were traded which represents a -34.3% decline from the average session volume which is 5.77 million shares. CNQ had ended its last session trading at $11.93. Canadian Natural Resources Limited currently has a market cap of $16.44 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.16, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.04, with a beta of 1.56. Canadian Natural Resources Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 CNQ 52-week low price stands at $6.71 while its 52-week high price is $32.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Canadian Natural Resources Limited generated 104.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.79 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -40.0%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has the potential to record -0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. BofA/Merrill also rated RL as Upgrade on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $100 suggesting that RL could surge by 20.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $68.52/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.07% to reach $91.31/share. It started the day trading at $74.98 and traded between $71.19 and $72.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RL’s 50-day SMA is 90.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 101.07. The stock has a high of $133.63 for the year while the low is $59.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.70%, as 4.37M CNQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.04% of Ralph Lauren Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.12, while the P/B ratio is 1.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more RL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -195,990 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,220,586 shares of RL, with a total valuation of $348,891,762. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more RL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $264,933,768 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Ralph Lauren Corporation shares by 1.58% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,743,202 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -44,062 shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation which are valued at $183,328,190. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Ralph Lauren Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 41,291 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,728,757 shares and is now valued at $182,362,830. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Ralph Lauren Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.