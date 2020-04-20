2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY), Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

The shares of Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by CFRA in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. CFRA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Best Buy Co. Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Guggenheim advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Buy the BBY stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $100. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on September 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 75. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that BBY is Market Perform in its latest report on August 30, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that BBY is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 17 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $77.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.96.

The shares of the company added by 8.34% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $67.25 while ending the day at $70.40. During the trading session, a total of 3.42 million shares were traded which represents a -13.89% decline from the average session volume which is 3.0 million shares. BBY had ended its last session trading at $64.98. Best Buy Co. Inc. currently has a market cap of $18.03 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.19, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.53, with a beta of 1.33. Best Buy Co. Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.37, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 BBY 52-week low price stands at $48.10 while its 52-week high price is $91.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.90 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Best Buy Co. Inc. generated 2.23 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 64.83%. Best Buy Co. Inc. has the potential to record 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) is now rated as Peer Perform. Deutsche Bank also rated YUM as Initiated on February 14, 2020, with its price target of $97 suggesting that YUM could surge by 4.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $80.11/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.07% to reach $87.81/share. It started the day trading at $84.97 and traded between $82.09 and $84.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YUM’s 50-day SMA is 83.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 102.00. The stock has a high of $119.72 for the year while the low is $54.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.63%, as 4.57M BBY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.52% of Yum! Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.50% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Yum! Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.