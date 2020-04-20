2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL), UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

The shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Sector Perform the AXL stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2020. That day the Buckingham Research set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on November 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Credit Suisse was of a view that AXL is Outperform in its latest report on June 27, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that AXL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.43.

The shares of the company added by 12.99% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.50 while ending the day at $3.74. During the trading session, a total of 2.35 million shares were traded which represents a 3.47% incline from the average session volume which is 2.43 million shares. AXL had ended its last session trading at $3.31. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 AXL 52-week low price stands at $2.50 while its 52-week high price is $16.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. generated 532.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -176.92%. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Morgan Stanley also rated UDR as Downgrade on April 01, 2020, with its price target of $33 suggesting that UDR could surge by 8.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.63/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.31% to reach $42.44/share. It started the day trading at $39.14 and traded between $37.52 and $38.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UDR’s 50-day SMA is 42.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.20. The stock has a high of $51.25 for the year while the low is $29.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.23%, as 7.08M AXL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.43% of UDR Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 62.20, while the P/B ratio is 3.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more UDR shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 856,510 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 48,572,620 shares of UDR, with a total valuation of $1,774,843,535. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile sold more UDR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,512,006,236 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its UDR Inc. shares by 1.52% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 24,684,452 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 368,814 shares of UDR Inc. which are valued at $901,969,876. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its UDR Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,165,357 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 19,553,243 shares and is now valued at $714,475,499. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of UDR Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.