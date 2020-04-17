Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI), Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO)

The shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $58 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that TCBI is Sector Perform in its latest report on December 10, 2019. Raymond James thinks that TCBI is worth Mkt Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.66% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $21.89 while ending the day at $22.30. During the trading session, a total of 994321.0 shares were traded which represents a -45.44% decline from the average session volume which is 683650.0 shares. TCBI had ended its last session trading at $24.15. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.45, with a beta of 2.22. TCBI 52-week low price stands at $19.10 while its 52-week high price is $66.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.44 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.11%. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. has the potential to record 3.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Morgan Stanley also rated MO as Upgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $49 suggesting that MO could surge by 16.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.25% to reach $48.33/share. It started the day trading at $41.32 and traded between $40.1713 and $40.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MO’s 50-day SMA is 40.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.49. The stock has a high of $56.80 for the year while the low is $30.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -32.23%, as 10.30M TCBI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.55% of Altria Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 13.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,192,102 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 147,287,232 shares of MO, with a total valuation of $5,695,597,261. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,652,188,807 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Altria Group Inc. shares by 3.40% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 76,154,552 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,677,624 shares of Altria Group Inc. which are valued at $2,944,896,526. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Altria Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,988,057 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 74,628,168 shares and is now valued at $2,885,871,257. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Altria Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.