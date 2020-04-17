Two Stocks To Tuck Away: RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL), Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

The shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by WBB Securities in its latest research note that was published on July 12, 2019. WBB Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RedHill Biopharma Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on January 26, 2018. That day the Nomura set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Buy rating by Seaport Global Securities in its report released on October 06, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that RDHL is Buy in its latest report on October 04, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that RDHL is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 24, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $22.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 117.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.55.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.69% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.02 while ending the day at $7.11. During the trading session, a total of 565224.0 shares were traded which represents a -74.72% decline from the average session volume which is 323500.0 shares. RDHL had ended its last session trading at $7.46. RDHL 52-week low price stands at $3.26 while its 52-week high price is $8.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The RedHill Biopharma Ltd. generated 29.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.67%. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has the potential to record -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $80. Craig Hallum also rated PCTY as Upgrade on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $125 suggesting that PCTY could surge by 32.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $97.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.02% to reach $130.00/share. It started the day trading at $95.74 and traded between $87.13 and $87.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PCTY’s 50-day SMA is 112.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 111.14. The stock has a high of $150.73 for the year while the low is $66.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.27%, as 1.62M RDHL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.60% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 84.31, while the P/B ratio is 14.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 540.77K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PCTY shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 281,289 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,265,146 shares of PCTY, with a total valuation of $288,377,695. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more PCTY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $260,221,720 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its Paylocity Holding Corporation shares by 7.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,222,381 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 159,894 shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation which are valued at $196,280,690. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Paylocity Holding Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 73,944 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,883,750 shares and is now valued at $166,372,800. Following these latest developments, around 31.00% of Paylocity Holding Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.