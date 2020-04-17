Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK), Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)

The shares of Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $86 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mohawk Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Sector Perform the MHK stock while also putting a $73 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on April 03, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $74. The stock was given Outperform rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on April 02, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 83. JP Morgan was of a view that MHK is Neutral in its latest report on January 16, 2020. CFRA thinks that MHK is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.30.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.75% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $72.38 while ending the day at $74.74. During the trading session, a total of 933859.0 shares were traded which represents a 5.55% incline from the average session volume which is 988710.0 shares. MHK had ended its last session trading at $79.30. Mohawk Industries Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 MHK 52-week low price stands at $56.62 while its 52-week high price is $156.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Mohawk Industries Inc. generated 134.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.33%. Mohawk Industries Inc. has the potential to record 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.14% to reach $4.65/share. It started the day trading at $2.47 and traded between $2.30 and $2.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SWN’s 50-day SMA is 1.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.99. The stock has a high of $4.62 for the year while the low is $1.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 126.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -30.55%, as 88.09M MHK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.88% of Southwestern Energy Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.45, while the P/B ratio is 0.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 28.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.32% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SWN shares, increasing its portfolio by 33.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 19,889,238 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 78,787,666 shares of SWN, with a total valuation of $133,151,156. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more SWN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $132,113,213 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Southwestern Energy Company shares by 5.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 75,764,347 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,877,487 shares of Southwestern Energy Company which are valued at $128,041,746. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Southwestern Energy Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14,053,127 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 57,382,476 shares and is now valued at $96,976,384. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Southwestern Energy Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.