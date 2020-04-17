Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

The shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Neutral the MIST stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on June 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Piper Jaffray was of a view that MIST is Overweight in its latest report on June 03, 2019. Jefferies thinks that MIST is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.81.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.80% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.25 while ending the day at $2.33. During the trading session, a total of 940254.0 shares were traded which represents a -16.74% decline from the average session volume which is 805410.0 shares. MIST had ended its last session trading at $2.50. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 14.70 MIST 52-week low price stands at $1.69 while its 52-week high price is $27.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.75 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 119.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2210.67%. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is now rated as Outperform. Raymond James also rated ERIC as Upgrade on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $9 suggesting that ERIC could surge by 18.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.11/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.21% to reach $10.29/share. It started the day trading at $8.44 and traded between $8.15 and $8.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ERIC’s 50-day SMA is 7.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.49. The stock has a high of $10.46 for the year while the low is $6.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -29.35%, as 5.57M MIST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.17% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 124.93, while the P/B ratio is 3.37. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. bought more ERIC shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. purchasing 1,572,050 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 133,828,272 shares of ERIC, with a total valuation of $1,082,670,720. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… meanwhile bought more ERIC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $249,504,062 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares by 8.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 28,803,088 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,226,588 shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) which are valued at $233,016,982. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 526,829 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,678,957 shares and is now valued at $78,302,762. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.