Two Stocks To Tuck Away: IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC), NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

The shares of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $73 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IBERIABANK Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on November 07, 2019, to Mkt Perform the IBKC stock while also putting a $87 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on October 22, 2019. Hovde Group was of a view that IBKC is Outperform in its latest report on November 16, 2018. Raymond James thinks that IBKC is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $56.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.51.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.21% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $31.54 while ending the day at $32.28. During the trading session, a total of 703127.0 shares were traded which represents a -11.31% decline from the average session volume which is 631710.0 shares. IBKC had ended its last session trading at $34.79. IBERIABANK Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.67 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.58, with a beta of 1.78. IBKC 52-week low price stands at $25.65 while its 52-week high price is $81.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.59 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.18%. IBERIABANK Corporation has the potential to record 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Barclays also rated NLOK as Upgrade on January 06, 2020, with its price target of $32 suggesting that NLOK could down by -3.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.65% to reach $19.64/share. It started the day trading at $20.605 and traded between $19.90 and $20.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NLOK’s 50-day SMA is 18.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.93. The stock has a high of $21.09 for the year while the low is $10.11. At the moment, only 3.82% of NortonLifeLock Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 33.04, while the P/B ratio is 1.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.29%. Looking further, the stock has raised 28.52% over the past 90 days while it gained 49.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more NLOK shares, increasing its portfolio by 38.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 18,003,891 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 65,370,857 shares of NLOK, with a total valuation of $1,223,088,734. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NLOK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,184,441,190 worth of shares.

Similarly, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC decreased its NortonLifeLock Inc. shares by 0.92% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 29,859,912 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -275,782 shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. which are valued at $558,678,954. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its NortonLifeLock Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 814,564 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 29,560,138 shares and is now valued at $553,070,182. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.