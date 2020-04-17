Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG), NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

The shares of Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $37 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Encore Capital Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Buckingham Research advised investors in its research note published on January 03, 2019, to Buy the ECPG stock while also putting a $38 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2018. Citigroup was of a view that ECPG is Neutral in its latest report on September 20, 2016. Northland Capital thinks that ECPG is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $44.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.55% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $23.55 while ending the day at $24.25. During the trading session, a total of 596419.0 shares were traded which represents a -8.87% decline from the average session volume which is 547850.0 shares. ECPG had ended its last session trading at $25.41. Encore Capital Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $754.67 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.35, with a beta of 1.51. ECPG 52-week low price stands at $15.27 while its 52-week high price is $40.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.41%. Encore Capital Group Inc. has the potential to record 6.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.41% to reach $3.62/share. It started the day trading at $1.72 and traded between $1.51 and $1.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NEX’s 50-day SMA is 2.9876 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.0137. The stock has a high of $12.50 for the year while the low is $1.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -26.26%, as 4.78M ECPG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.54% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -76.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NEX shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,376,278 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,573,250 shares of NEX, with a total valuation of $17,050,703. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more NEX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,242,837 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. shares by 43.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,259,420 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -8,011,435 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. which are valued at $12,003,521. In the same vein, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… decreased its NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 413,012 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,888,280 shares and is now valued at $11,569,288. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.