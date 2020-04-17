Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT), At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

The shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $7.50 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Empire State Realty Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2020, to Underperform the ESRT stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on September 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Citigroup was of a view that ESRT is Neutral in its latest report on February 28, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that ESRT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.34.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.36% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.47 while ending the day at $8.56. During the trading session, a total of 1.1 million shares were traded which represents a 34.73% incline from the average session volume which is 1.69 million shares. ESRT had ended its last session trading at $8.95. Empire State Realty Trust Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.47 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.90, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 17.17, with a beta of 1.05. ESRT 52-week low price stands at $6.92 while its 52-week high price is $15.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 24.0%. Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has the potential to record 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.81% to reach $2.76/share. It started the day trading at $1.98 and traded between $1.68 and $1.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HOME’s 50-day SMA is 3.8454 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.3749. The stock has a high of $24.81 for the year while the low is $1.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.48%, as 13.08M ESRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 27.21% of At Home Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The CAS Investment Partners LLC bought more HOME shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The CAS Investment Partners LLC purchasing 1,618,415 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,433,735 shares of HOME, with a total valuation of $21,076,145. Prentice Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more HOME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,921,761 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of At Home Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.