Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS), Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

The shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $52 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Otis Worldwide Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on April 09, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $53.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.21% than its 52-Week low price.

The shares of the company added by 2.40% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $43.55 while ending the day at $45.62. During the trading session, a total of 8.72 million shares were traded which represents a -35.38% decline from the average session volume which is 6.44 million shares. OTIS had ended its last session trading at $44.55. OTIS 52-week low price stands at $38.00 while its 52-week high price is $50.25.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on January 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.77/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.20% to reach $14.63/share. It started the day trading at $15.59 and traded between $14.55 and $15.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CCU’s 50-day SMA is 15.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.28. The stock has a high of $29.40 for the year while the low is $11.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 424313.51 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -35.76%, as 272,579 OTIS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.47% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.41, while the P/B ratio is 1.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 362.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The First Eagle Investment Management… bought more CCU shares, increasing its portfolio by 24.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The First Eagle Investment Management… purchasing 2,178,756 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,914,020 shares of CCU, with a total valuation of $146,029,588. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. meanwhile bought more CCU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $47,704,704 worth of shares.

Similarly, First State Investment Management… increased its Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. shares by 8.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,261,293 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 178,300 shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. which are valued at $30,256,100. In the same vein, Henderson Global Investors Ltd. increased its Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,166,741 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,775,663 shares and is now valued at $23,758,371. Following these latest developments, around 62.00% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.