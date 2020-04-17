Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL), DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

The shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $28 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marvell Technology Group Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2020, to Underperform the MRVL stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on December 04, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on November 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Stifel was of a view that MRVL is Buy in its latest report on October 04, 2019. Craig Hallum thinks that MRVL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 21 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $28.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.62.

The shares of the company added by 2.54% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $24.86 while ending the day at $25.79. During the trading session, a total of 12.74 million shares were traded which represents a -10.74% decline from the average session volume which is 11.5 million shares. MRVL had ended its last session trading at $25.15. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. currently has a market cap of $17.43 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.67, with a beta of 0.97. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 MRVL 52-week low price stands at $16.45 while its 52-week high price is $28.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Marvell Technology Group Ltd. generated 647.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.22%. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has the potential to record 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $330. Even though the stock has been trading at $291.69/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.00% to reach $288.06/share. It started the day trading at $309.09 and traded between $295.00 and $306.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DXCM’s 50-day SMA is 260.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 201.77. The stock has a high of $306.71 for the year while the low is $107.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.00%, as 4.36M MRVL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.78% of DexCom Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 282.80, while the P/B ratio is 31.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.71%. Looking further, the stock has raised 30.70% over the past 90 days while it gained 100.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DXCM shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 69,591 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,378,694 shares of DXCM, with a total valuation of $2,256,130,933. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more DXCM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,870,663,120 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its DexCom Inc. shares by 0.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,815,299 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -10,022 shares of DexCom Inc. which are valued at $1,296,615,562. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its DexCom Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,703,160 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,582,068 shares and is now valued at $1,233,813,450. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of DexCom Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.