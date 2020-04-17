Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD), Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF)

The shares of Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $12 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hudson Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $19. Credit Suisse was of a view that HUD is Neutral in its latest report on January 10, 2019.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 99.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.27% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.45 while ending the day at $4.50. During the trading session, a total of 537788.0 shares were traded which represents a 24.49% incline from the average session volume which is 712250.0 shares. HUD had ended its last session trading at $4.96. Hudson Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 HUD 52-week low price stands at $2.26 while its 52-week high price is $16.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hudson Ltd. generated 318.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Hudson Ltd. has the potential to record -0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on August 11, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.76% to reach $7.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.08 and traded between $1.81 and $2.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CANF’s 50-day SMA is 1.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.37. The stock has a high of $10.50 for the year while the low is $1.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 449482.44 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.85%, as 364,755 HUD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 36.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Armistice Capital LLC bought more CANF shares, increasing its portfolio by 123.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Armistice Capital LLC purchasing 216,139 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 390,720 shares of CANF, with a total valuation of $511,843. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more CANF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,420 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares by 39.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 30,439 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -20,101 shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. which are valued at $39,875. Following these latest developments, around 2.09% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.