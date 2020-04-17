Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)

The shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Denbury Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Underweight the DNR stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2018. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Stephens in its report released on December 06, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Imperial Capital was of a view that DNR is Outperform in its latest report on October 30, 2018. Johnson Rice thinks that DNR is worth Accumulate rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.17% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.1751 while ending the day at $0.18. During the trading session, a total of 11.25 million shares were traded which represents a 30.15% incline from the average session volume which is 16.1 million shares. DNR had ended its last session trading at $0.18. Denbury Resources Inc. currently has a market cap of $88.64 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 0.39, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.01, with a beta of 3.86. Denbury Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 DNR 52-week low price stands at $0.17 while its 52-week high price is $2.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Denbury Resources Inc. generated 516000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.11%. Denbury Resources Inc. has the potential to record 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on November 14, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Maxim Group also rated APDN as Reiterated on May 13, 2016, with its price target of $9 suggesting that APDN could surge by 24.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.76/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.86% to reach $8.00/share. It started the day trading at $6.23 and traded between $5.23 and $6.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APDN’s 50-day SMA is 4.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.70. The stock has a high of $33.60 for the year while the low is $2.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 182588.25 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -37.68%, as 113,789 DNR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.91% of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 50.25%. Looking further, the stock has raised 45.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.53% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more APDN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $384,690 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares by 1,721.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 72,511 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 68,531 shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. which are valued at $291,494. In the same vein, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 29,400 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 29,400 shares and is now valued at $118,188. Following these latest developments, around 5.60% of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.