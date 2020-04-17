Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP), OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 133.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.80.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.77% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.8201 while ending the day at $0.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.54 million shares were traded which represents a 74.19% incline from the average session volume which is 5.97 million shares. COCP had ended its last session trading at $1.00. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.60 COCP 52-week low price stands at $0.39 while its 52-week high price is $2.95.

The Cocrystal Pharma Inc. generated 7.47 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on March 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.30. H.C. Wainwright also rated OPGN as Reiterated on February 07, 2018, with its price target of $9 suggesting that OPGN could surge by 48.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.30/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.61% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.78 and traded between $2.30 and $2.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OPGN’s 50-day SMA is 2.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.69. The stock has a high of $15.20 for the year while the low is $0.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 228.79%, as 2.25M COCP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.92% of OpGen Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.98M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.19%. Looking further, the stock has raised 66.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.23% over the last six months.

Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more OPGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $173,879 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.16% of OpGen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.