Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

The shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Positive the COG stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. Susquehanna was of a view that COG is Neutral in its latest report on October 28, 2019. Wolfe Research thinks that COG is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.40% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $19.13 while ending the day at $19.31. During the trading session, a total of 7.62 million shares were traded which represents a 30.57% incline from the average session volume which is 10.98 million shares. COG had ended its last session trading at $19.99. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation currently has a market cap of $7.82 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.45, with a beta of 0.00. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 COG 52-week low price stands at $13.06 while its 52-week high price is $27.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation generated 213.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -150.0%. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has the potential to record 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $114. Berenberg also rated SMG as Initiated on January 15, 2020, with its price target of $99 suggesting that SMG could surge by 4.21% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $111.23/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.04% to reach $120.80/share. It started the day trading at $116.21 and traded between $110.78 and $115.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SMG’s 50-day SMA is 108.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 105.71. The stock has a high of $125.69 for the year while the low is $76.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -31.41%, as 1.08M COG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.70% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.47, while the P/B ratio is 10.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 515.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.68%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.81% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SMG shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 155,805 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,649,240 shares of SMG, with a total valuation of $476,082,176. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SMG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $357,347,021 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… increased its The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares by 2.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,748,114 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 71,188 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company which are valued at $281,406,874. In the same vein, First Eagle Investment Management… increased its The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 7,532 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,596,442 shares and is now valued at $163,475,661. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.