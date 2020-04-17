Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG), Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

The shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on July 19, 2018. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Briggs & Stratton Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2017. Raymond James was of a view that BGG is Mkt Perform in its latest report on June 01, 2016. Robert W. Baird thinks that BGG is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 15, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.45% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.01 while ending the day at $2.01. During the trading session, a total of 651658.0 shares were traded which represents a 58.49% incline from the average session volume which is 1.57 million shares. BGG had ended its last session trading at $2.27. Briggs & Stratton Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 BGG 52-week low price stands at $1.50 while its 52-week high price is $14.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Briggs & Stratton Corporation generated 42.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.67 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 270.0%. Briggs & Stratton Corporation has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) is now rated as Neutral. BTIG Research also rated PING as Initiated on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $25 suggesting that PING could surge by 5.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.99/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.70% to reach $26.46/share. It started the day trading at $25.48 and traded between $23.25 and $24.99 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $29.80 for the year while the low is $12.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.00%, as 4.20M BGG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 27.65% of Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 681.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.58% over the past 90 days while it gained 49.28% over the last six months.

Keenan Capital LLC meanwhile bought more PING shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,626,600 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares by 53.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,290,570 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 449,495 shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. which are valued at $25,837,211. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 777,748 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 786,260 shares and is now valued at $15,740,925. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Ping Identity Holding Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.