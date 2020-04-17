Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH), Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

The shares of Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $188 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Molina Healthcare Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on April 08, 2020, to Buy the MOH stock while also putting a $171 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $120. BofA/Merrill was of a view that MOH is Underperform in its latest report on July 31, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that MOH is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 200.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is 3.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.09.

The shares of the company added by 6.72% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $161.395 while ending the day at $170.97. During the trading session, a total of 1.1 million shares were traded which represents a -34.31% decline from the average session volume which is 815640.0 shares. MOH had ended its last session trading at $160.20. Molina Healthcare Inc. currently has a market cap of $10.69 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.86, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.04, with a beta of 0.63. Molina Healthcare Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.76, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 MOH 52-week low price stands at $102.85 while its 52-week high price is $165.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Molina Healthcare Inc. generated 2.45 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.80 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.36%. Molina Healthcare Inc. has the potential to record 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on August 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.24% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $7.725 and traded between $6.87 and $7.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OEC’s 50-day SMA is 11.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.81. The stock has a high of $21.87 for the year while the low is $5.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 478360.02 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -48.17%, as 247,934 MOH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.42% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.11, while the P/B ratio is 2.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 691.75K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more OEC shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 157,113 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,959,810 shares of OEC, with a total valuation of $59,380,183. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more OEC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,621,835 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares by 14.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,081,844 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 645,987 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. which are valued at $37,910,556. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 99,400 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,097,796 shares and is now valued at $30,569,558. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.