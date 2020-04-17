Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH), GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC)

The shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on January 28, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $87 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Match Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on January 17, 2020, to Neutral the MTCH stock while also putting a $95 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on December 23, 2019. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $80. The stock was given Buy rating by UBS in its report released on November 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 88. Oppenheimer was of a view that MTCH is Outperform in its latest report on October 10, 2019. Nomura thinks that MTCH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 88.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.50.

The shares of the company added by 5.88% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $75.09 while ending the day at $78.87. During the trading session, a total of 3.35 million shares were traded which represents a -16.01% decline from the average session volume which is 2.89 million shares. MTCH had ended its last session trading at $74.49. Match Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $22.66 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 43.07, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.33, with a beta of 0.42. Match Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 MTCH 52-week low price stands at $44.74 while its 52-week high price is $95.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Match Group Inc. generated 465.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.67%. Match Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $0.50. It started the day trading at $0.47 and traded between $0.3909 and $0.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNC’s 50-day SMA is 1.2103 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.0546. The stock has a high of $3.42 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.38%, as 27.53M MTCH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 36.45% of GNC Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -82.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more GNC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -1,772 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,033,720 shares of GNC, with a total valuation of $3,291,781. Charles Schwab Investment Managem… meanwhile sold more GNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,695,433 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its GNC Holdings Inc. shares by 1.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,514,281 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -80,659 shares of GNC Holdings Inc. which are valued at $2,580,684. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its GNC Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 350,585 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,808,293 shares and is now valued at $1,782,281. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of GNC Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.