Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT), Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT)

The shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $9 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Harmonic Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on July 30, 2019, to Buy the HLIT stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on June 14, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $6.75. Needham was of a view that HLIT is Buy in its latest report on February 14, 2019. Loop Capital thinks that HLIT is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.63.

The shares of the company added by 6.38% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.26 while ending the day at $6.67. During the trading session, a total of 962567.0 shares were traded which represents a -8.42% decline from the average session volume which is 887850.0 shares. HLIT had ended its last session trading at $6.27. Harmonic Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 HLIT 52-week low price stands at $4.44 while its 52-week high price is $8.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Harmonic Inc. generated 93.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 180.0%. Harmonic Inc. has the potential to record -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that LLIT's 50-day SMA is 0.6523 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8377. The stock has a high of $3.38 for the year while the low is $0.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 672523.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -53.27%, as 314,270 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.91% of Lianluo Smart Limited shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 3.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.44% over the last six months.

Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more LLIT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,915 worth of shares.

Similarly, G1 Execution Services LLC decreased its Lianluo Smart Limited shares by 100.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 0 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12,167 shares of Lianluo Smart Limited which are valued at $0. In the same vein, Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its Lianluo Smart Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 16,668 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 0 shares and is now valued at $0. Following these latest developments, around 80.27% of Lianluo Smart Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.