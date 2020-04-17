Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL), U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

The shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Danske Bank in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. Danske Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Golden Ocean Group Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nordea Markets when it published its report on August 18, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Seaport Global Securities in its report released on June 13, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. JP Morgan was of a view that GOGL is Overweight in its latest report on April 07, 2017. DNB Markets thinks that GOGL is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.48.

The shares of the company added by 4.94% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.52 while ending the day at $3.61. During the trading session, a total of 507233.0 shares were traded which represents a -40.09% decline from the average session volume which is 362070.0 shares. GOGL had ended its last session trading at $3.44. Golden Ocean Group Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 GOGL 52-week low price stands at $2.52 while its 52-week high price is $6.92.

The Golden Ocean Group Limited generated 104.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 271.43%.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on November 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.35% to reach $35.71/share. It started the day trading at $17.50 and traded between $15.50 and $16.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that USCR’s 50-day SMA is 23.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.83. The stock has a high of $56.22 for the year while the low is $6.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.62%, as 1.43M GOGL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.99% of U.S. Concrete Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.95, while the P/B ratio is 0.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 421.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more USCR shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 85,180 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,313,452 shares of USCR, with a total valuation of $41,966,019. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more USCR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,896,638 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its U.S. Concrete Inc. shares by 0.59% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 935,525 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,498 shares of U.S. Concrete Inc. which are valued at $16,970,424. In the same vein, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management… increased its U.S. Concrete Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 25,299 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 526,719 shares and is now valued at $9,554,683. Following these latest developments, around 4.70% of U.S. Concrete Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.