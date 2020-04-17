Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

The shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2016. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on December 22, 2015, to Buy the BCLI stock while also putting a $5 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.58.

The shares of the company added by 5.33% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.65 while ending the day at $5.93. During the trading session, a total of 514439.0 shares were traded which represents a 31.89% incline from the average session volume which is 755350.0 shares. BCLI had ended its last session trading at $5.63. BCLI 52-week low price stands at $3.43 while its 52-week high price is $10.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. generated 536000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 29.41%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is now rated as Equal-Weight. BofA/Merrill also rated NCLH as Downgrade on March 17, 2020, with its price target of $18 suggesting that NCLH could surge by 67.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.04% to reach $34.62/share. It started the day trading at $12.14 and traded between $11.13 and $11.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NCLH’s 50-day SMA is 26.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.92. The stock has a high of $59.78 for the year while the low is $7.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 37.72%, as 16.27M BCLI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.69% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.64, while the P/B ratio is 0.37. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 16.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -80.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NCLH shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 13,661 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,346,483 shares of NCLH, with a total valuation of $255,877,454. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more NCLH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $193,185,158 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares by 50.54% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,222,271 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12,488,898 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. which are valued at $133,956,090. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,259,511 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,838,387 shares and is now valued at $129,748,722. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.