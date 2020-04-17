Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN), Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)

The shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Baozun Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from CLSA Markets when it published its report on August 22, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that BZUN is Outperform in its latest report on July 17, 2019. CLSA thinks that BZUN is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.39.

The shares of the company added by 5.09% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $30.57 while ending the day at $31.99. During the trading session, a total of 1.17 million shares were traded which represents a -0.1% decline from the average session volume which is 1.17 million shares. BZUN had ended its last session trading at $30.44. Baozun Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.97 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 47.82, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 10.70, with a beta of 2.39. Baozun Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.97, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 BZUN 52-week low price stands at $22.19 while its 52-week high price is $56.47.

The Baozun Inc. generated 179.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 76.47%. Baozun Inc. has the potential to record 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.19% to reach $10.09/share. It started the day trading at $6.5799 and traded between $6.15 and $6.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TLRY’s 50-day SMA is 10.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.72. The stock has a high of $54.10 for the year while the low is $2.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 48.88%, as 15.33M BZUN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 73.44% of Tilray Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.20% over the last six months.

ETF Managers Group LLC meanwhile bought more TLRY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,493,310 worth of shares.

Similarly, Horizons ETFs Management (Canada)… decreased its Tilray Inc. shares by 41.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,584,989 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,142,367 shares of Tilray Inc. which are valued at $10,904,724. In the same vein, Anson Funds Management LP decreased its Tilray Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,258,079 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,258,079 shares and is now valued at $8,655,584. Following these latest developments, around 5.60% of Tilray Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.