Mixed Analyst Attention: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG), Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

The shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Vertical Research in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $309 price target. Vertical Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TransDigm Group Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on June 04, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $520. Robert W. Baird was of a view that TDG is Neutral in its latest report on October 11, 2018. Berenberg thinks that TDG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 28, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 420.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $433.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.49.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.06% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $296.41 while ending the day at $300.90. During the trading session, a total of 678801.0 shares were traded which represents a 18.75% incline from the average session volume which is 835410.0 shares. TDG had ended its last session trading at $316.94. TransDigm Group Incorporated currently has a market cap of $17.27 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.05, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.03, with a beta of 1.50. TDG 52-week low price stands at $200.06 while its 52-week high price is $673.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.57 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TransDigm Group Incorporated generated 4.19 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $5.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.75%. TransDigm Group Incorporated has the potential to record 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is now rated as Neutral. Credit Suisse also rated RIG as Downgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $2 suggesting that RIG could surge by 72.26% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.64% to reach $4.11/share. It started the day trading at $1.34 and traded between $1.10 and $1.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RIG’s 50-day SMA is 2.4646 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.5923. The stock has a high of $9.79 for the year while the low is $1.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 98.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.87%, as 99.05M TDG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.27% of Transocean Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 26.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -81.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. bought more RIG shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. purchasing 85,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 53,235,506 shares of RIG, with a total valuation of $61,753,187. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $61,512,938 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Transocean Ltd. shares by 0.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 49,626,929 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 380,156 shares of Transocean Ltd. which are valued at $57,567,238. In the same vein, Contrarius Investment Management … increased its Transocean Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,197,655 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 26,113,682 shares and is now valued at $30,291,871. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Transocean Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.