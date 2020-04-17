Mixed Analyst Attention: Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV), ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)

The shares of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Telefonica Brasil S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Standpoint Research Markets when it published its report on July 25, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that VIV is Buy in its latest report on December 14, 2018. Goldman thinks that VIV is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 3.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.76.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.53% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.27 while ending the day at $9.28. During the trading session, a total of 1.43 million shares were traded which represents a 31.77% incline from the average session volume which is 2.1 million shares. VIV had ended its last session trading at $9.72. Telefonica Brasil S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 VIV 52-week low price stands at $8.98 while its 52-week high price is $14.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Telefonica Brasil S.A. generated 859.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.53%. Telefonica Brasil S.A. has the potential to record 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $7.00 and traded between $5.57 and $6.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PIXY's 50-day SMA is 6.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.51. The stock has a high of $44.40 for the year while the low is $3.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. At the moment, only 7.58% of ShiftPixy Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 311.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 46.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought more PIXY shares, increasing its portfolio by 501.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchasing 34,611 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 41,518 shares of PIXY, with a total valuation of $222,121. TowerPoint Wealth LLC meanwhile bought more PIXY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $89,613 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 73.27% of ShiftPixy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.